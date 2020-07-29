Obituary: Roland J. Lambert

Roland J. Lambert, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.H., after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin on April 18, 1935, the son of the late Desire and Leda Marie (Demers) Lambert. He was a graduate of Berlin High School, Class of 1954. Roland was employed by the Berlin Fire Department where he retired with the rank of Captain after 28 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked for the N.H. Vocational Technical College for 10 years.
Members of the family include his wife Carole (Roy) Lambert of Berlin; his daughters Susan Columbia and husband Tom of Merrimack, N.H., and Lisa Arguin and husband Dan of Berlin; two grandchildren Christine Nazaka of Merrimack, N.H. and Peter Columbia of Plymouth, N.H.; three great grandchildren Cleo Nazaka, Lana Nazaka and Madison Columbia; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Lucien Lambert.
A Memorial Service will be held privately. Interment will take place at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Berlin. Donations in Roland’s memory may be made to the Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, NH 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
