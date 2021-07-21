Obituary: Roland J. Dupuis

Roland J. Dupuis, age 79, passed away on July 10, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla. He was born on April 23, 1942, in Berlin, N.H. He was employed by Coca-Cola Bottling Company for over 20 years and finished his career at Berlin City Toyota. Upon retirement, he enjoyed summers living at Cedar Pond in Milan, N.H., and eventually moved full time to Lakeland, where he became a community handyman to assist local neighbors.
Roland was a loving husband, father and a great family man. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and enjoyed bowling, dancing and listening to music.
Roland is survived by his wife of over 54 years, Louise Dupuis; his sons Marc Dupuis and his wife Jennifer of Londonderry, N.H., Timothy Dupuis and his wife Rebecca of Rockingham, Va.; his grandchildren Tyler, Connor, Aiden and Amber Dupuis; and his siblings Gus Dupuis, Donald Dupuis, Paul Dupuis and Louise Michaud.
No funeral or memorial service is planned at this time. Family and friends will be notified if services are held in the future.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.
