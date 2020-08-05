Obituary: Roland A. Bergeron

Roland A. Bergeron, age 74, formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in 1965. He played on the Notre Dame Hockey Team in his high school years. After graduation Roland took over his father’s local upholstery business, Androscoggin Auto Trim. He married in 1970, started a family, and took a job at the Cascade Paper Mill in Gorham, N.H., where he worked for 42 years.
In 2011 he retired from his business and the mill and enjoyed most of his time in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, where he and his family enjoyed camping for many years. When his wife retired in 2012 the two moved to Lakeland, Florida, to enjoy retirement together.
Roland was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed lobster bakes with family, camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards and traveling. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Rita (Gagne) Bergeron; his two sons Randy Bergeron of Berlin, Robby Bergeron and his wife Taylor Bergeron of Berlin; his grand-daughter Dayna Bergeron also of Berlin. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Cecile Bergeron, his two sisters Helen Dunham and Pauline Santucci.
At his request there will not be any services.
