Obituary: Roger V. Sirois

Roger V. Sirois, 88, formerly of Van Buren, Maine, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020, after a short stay at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H.
He was born in Keegan, Maine on July 23, 1931, the son of Henry and Helena (Soucy) Sirois and moved to Connecticut when he was 10.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was employed by Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut for 30 years and later by Disney World in Florida.
After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing horseshoes, and was an avid bowler and golfer.
Roger was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H.
He was so happy to be part of all of Claudette’s extended family and enjoyed his grandchildren.
Family includes the love of his life for 24 years, Claudette (Nadeau) Martin Sirois of Gorham, N.H.; grandchildren Jill and Chad, Christopher, April and Bill, and Ashley and Jonathan; great-grandchildren Adam, Jackson, Bradley and Amy who all live in Orlando, Fla.; step-children Mark Martin and wife Jennifer of Orlando, Fla., Daniel Martin and wife Samantha of Orlando, Fla. and Eva Marie Hicks and husband Terri of St. Cloud, Fla.; several step-grandchildren; brother Maurice Sirois and wife Brenda of Newington, Conn.; nieces Michele and her child Noah and Donna and husband Adam, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister Florence Madore and brother Giles Sirois, both from Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held in Orlando, Fla., at a later date. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements.
