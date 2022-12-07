Robert Francis “Bob/Elvis” Holmes

Sadly, on Dec. 2, 2022, Robert Francis “Bob/Elvis” Holmes passed away peacefully after a brief stay at the hospital. 

Bob was predeceased by his parents John and Frances (Seavey Willey) Holmes and his brothers Edward and John “Hot Rod” Holmes. He is survived by his partner of 26 years, Pamela, her children Gatia and Marshall, their spouses Michael and Angela and grandchildren Brooke, Emma and Anna. He is also survived by his previous spouse, Sally and his daughters Kim and Kathleen, their husbands Dave and Andy and grandchildren Allie, Luke, Kate and Bridget. He is also survived by his three sisters, Charlotte, Mary and Betty and many cousins, nieces and nephews along with too many friends to count. 

