Mr. Robert D. “Uncle Bob” Labnon passed away Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, after a brief illness, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 25, 1929, the son of Morris and Rose (Hebbep) Labnon.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Ralph, Philip, Richard, identical twin Raymond, Josephine (Weston) and Emily.
The youngest in a large family, Bob was a consummate showman and was extremely proud of his Lebanese American heritage.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1948, where he was a star basketball player.
Bob went on not only to serve in the Army, but to have an illustrious career as a performer with his twin brother, Ray. Bob and Ray performed for the USO for many years, won the show "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scout," and recorded for multiple record labels as The Short Twins. After many years of entertaining the troops abroad and living and working in New York City, he returned to Berlin in the early 1970s and worked with his family at the Town and Country Inn.
A longtime, very active member of the Berlin Kiwanis Club, he was known for always being the first person to arrive for meetings. In addition to his passion for performing, he loved playing dice, cribbage, and liar’s poker, traveling to Las Vegas, and cruising the Caribbean. He was always the life of the party, and was often found either with a microphone or a pair of dice in his hand.
He was beloved by his many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews, and will forever be known as UB — as his license plate reflected. He is survived by Linda Lemieux, his partner of 51 years, and 15 nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be held at Bryant’s Funeral Home on Sunday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m. with interment following at the Labnon Family plot at Saint Kieran Cemetery. Donations in Bob’s memory should be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570. Memories of Bob may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
