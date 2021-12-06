Obituary: Rita A. (Fortier) St.Hilaire

Rita A. (Fortier) St.Hilaire, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine on Dec. 19, 1943, the daughter of Wilfred and Evelyn (Baillargeon) Fortier.
Rita loved spending time with her children, 14 grandchildren, and her six great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Hawaii, Nashville and visiting Graceland. She enjoyed country music and loved attending concerts with her children and grandchildren.
She was a very generous person, and people will remember her for her sense of humor, her silliness, her good heart, and of course her love of sweets.
She had been employed at Rich’s and Walmart.
The family includes her children Claudette Audette and husband Michael of Milan, N.H., Paul St.Hilaire and wife Shannon of Berlin, Claude St.Hilaire and wife Nancy of Mt. Pleasant S.C., Debbie Goupil and husband Roland of Berlin, and Cathy St.Hilaire and partner Eric Fortin of Berlin; grandchildren Meagan Audette, Mallory Audette, Elizabeth Labonte, Kyle St.Hilaire, Brendan St.Hilaire, Sam Bainbridge, Makayla Bainbridge, Harlan Bainbridge, Nicklaus St.Hilaire, Jeff Goupil, Ashley Thunberg and husband Erik, Jonathan Goupil and wife Monique, Travis Ouellet, and Ryan Guay and wife Krista; great-grandchildren Easton Falardeau, Colson Falardeau, Ember Garneau, Everly Bainbridge, Peyton Goupil, and Carter Lakin; sisters Jeannette Jordan of Berlin, N.H., Irene Fortier of Berlin, N.H., Doris Drouin and husband Bernard of Berlin, N.H.; and brother Robert Fortier and wife Robin of Berlin, N.H.
She was predeceased by siblings Lionel (Red) Fortier, Rene Fortier, Shirley Boucher and Marguerite (Lou-Lou) Bradley.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
Interment followed in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends called at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Marie Rivier Food Pantry 151 Emery St., Berlin, N.H., 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.