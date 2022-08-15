Richard “Dick” Normand Dubois, 82, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
He was born on May 30, 1940, in Berlin, N.H., the son of the late Leo Dubois and Arlene (Cloutier) Dubois. He was the husband of Maria Elena (Turcotte) Dubois. They were married Sept. 22, 1962, in Gorham, N.H.
Dick graduated from Berlin High School in 1959. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the N.H. Army National Guard serving until 1962. Immediately following his honorable discharge, Dick began a successful law enforcement career as a police officer with the Manchester Police Department from 1962 to 1985 and as a deputy sheriff with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department from 1986 to 2001.
Dick was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend who loved hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, traveling, playing cards, going to the family camp and spending time with loved ones. A well-known prankster and storyteller, nothing gave him more pleasure than telling stories of his adventures growing up or executing a well-timed prank on an unsuspecting victim. Dick will be profoundly missed by his family, friends and anyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Maria Elena; son, David Dubois and wife Liza of Goffstown, N.H.; son, Mark Dubois of Brentwood; daughter, Caroline Verow and husband, Kevin of Bedford, N.H.; and eight grandchildren: Sydney, Stephen, Georgia, Katherine, Eric, Zachary, Nathan, and Kendall. He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Arlene Dubois, and his brother, Robert Dubois of Alaska.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Saint Elizabeth Seton Parish, Bedford, with Rev. Monsignor Quinn officiating. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of N.H. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To view Richard's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, go tocsnh.com.
