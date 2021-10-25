Obituary: Rev. Robert David Haynes

Rev. Robert David Haynes, 54, of Berlin, N.H., met his heavenly Father with open arms on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, surrounded by family at Concord Hospital, following a lifetime of love and service to family, God, community and nation.
He was born on June 13, 1967, to Haven and Elaine Haynes in Colebrook, N.H., and was a loving husband of 33 years, father of three and grandfather of seven. He graduated from Colebrook Academy in 1985 and earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2012 from Post University. He became a licensed driving instructor and owner of Haynes Driving School in 2020.
Rob was a fervent follower of Christ, and he shared his testimony of who God was with every person he came in contact with. He became a licensed minister in 1996 and began what is now known as Harvest Christian Fellowship. He was ordained in 2003. He not only pastored in Berlin but served in many ministry roles throughout his life including, an assistant pastor with faith fellowship in Bitburg, Germany, assistant pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship, Manchester, senior pastor at New Life Community Church, Manchester, finally landing himself back where it all began as the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Berlin in 2014.
Pastor Rob was extremely passionate about serving his community wherever he was. He has served in many ways to include, running the Berlin Youth Center in the late '90s, coaching various sports throughout his life, he also served as the Berlin Industrial Development Parks Authority (BIDPA) chairman in 2001, and a father son basketball night. He currently oversaw the Oversee Feeding Hope Food Pantry and Community Café. At the time of his passing, he was pursuing his desire to see a more prosperous Berlin. He was ready to step up and step into the role of mayor. Though his passing ended his chances of being mayor, his legacy and heart will continue on to change Berlin. Pastor Rob would not want his death to be seen as defeat but instead to spark a fire within us to fight for change and to step into the roles needed to make those changes for a more prosperous Berlin.
Rob joined the Army in 1985 and earned the rank of sergeant first class by the time of his honorable discharge in 2010. He deployed twice: 1991 in Operation Desert Storm and in 1999 he joined the National Guard 197th Unit in Berlin which he deployed within 2004 Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as an Army recruiter from 1993 to 1997 in both Keene and Berlin and served as a full-time Army National Guard Recruiter from 2005 to 2009. He was a well decorated soldier in his 22 years’ total service. Among others he received many decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign ribbons to include a Bronze Star while serving in Iraq, the Recruiter of the Year award in 1993, a gold three-star ring recruiter award and The Soldier of The Year for New Hampshire in 2002 and 2003.
Rob was always generous with his time and gave it willingly without reservation. Rob enjoyed spending time playing cribbage, fishing, hunting, riding his ATV, mentoring young adults, doing projects, studying the Bible or just being in community with others. He loved to go to the Haynes Farm in Colebrook and bring others there for his annual hunting trip. He loved to surround himself with his family doing anything where they could laugh together. Rob always wanted to see who could catch the biggest fish, hit the golf ball the farthest, or even pick the largest apple. Rob viewed every day as a gift and cherished the adventures they brought.
Rob’s entire world revolved around those he loved. Most people Rob was in community with he left an impact on, we see this reflected over his time at the hospital. Thousands of people came to pray and intercede for him during the end of his life. People began to share the stories of how Pastor Rob impacted their lives throughout the years. He was known to many as a surrogate father, brother in Christ, uncle, or as Pastor Rob. He loved deeply, encouraged continuously and prayed for those around him fervently. Rob’s devotion to family continued to the very end, as evidenced by his wife receiving flowers from him on her birthday while he was being transported to another hospital.
Rob was a gift to the community he was in but he always was a gift to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was the rock in their family, reminding them often to lean on God during their struggles. He would come alongside any one of them to walk through some of life’s hardest moments. Rob was truly the world’s greatest husband, dad and papa. There wasn’t anything Rob wouldn’t do for his family.
Pastor Rob is survived by his wife and best friend Rev. Wendy Haynes of Berlin, N.H.; his two sons Tyler Haynes and wife Sarah of Berlin, Dylan Haynes and wife Celena of Berlin; his daughter Savannah (Haynes) Nemiccolo and husband Ian of Loudon N.H.; he is also survived by his seven grandchildren Tristan, Jaxson, Bryson, Ivey, Callie, Gracen and Liliana; his parents Haven and Elaine Haynes of Colebrook; brothers Haven (Peggy) Haynes of Becherfalls Vt., Timothy (Linda) Haynes of Londonderry, N.H., Stephen (Jennifer) Haynes of Brookline N.H., Scott (Anne) Haynes in North Carolina and Ronnie (Bess) Haynes of Berlin, N.H.; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Holly Haynes and his mother-in-law Lynne Milley.
Walk Through Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to Noon at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 219 Willow St., Berlin. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., at the church. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed via the Harvest Christian Fellowship Facebook page (facebook.com/HarvestBerlin). Masks will be required for those in attendance. Rob will be laid to rest with full military honors on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. to which all are invited to attend. Please note that the interment is held promptly to a 20-minute duration.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 219 Willow St. Berlin, NH 03570. Pastor Rob’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
