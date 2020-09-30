Obituary: Reney Z. Henry

Reney Z. Henry (Zeke), 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by his loving family.
Reney joined the service and served in the Korean War in April of 1954. In May of 1956, he was discharged and returned to Berlin where he met and married his wife, Doris (Morel) Henry in 1957, and they had three sons.
Reney worked at the Granite State Rubber Company until it closed. He then worked in maintenance for the St. Vincent De Paul Nursing Home for a few years before moving on to work at the Groveton Paper Mill. He worked there several years until he was injured and unable to work any longer. He was a member of The American Legion and The Eagles Club for years.
Zeke was very proud of his Native American Heritage, and he loved his guitar and played in various country and western bands in the North Country throughout his life and made a lot of friends through his music. He enjoyed camping at his seasonal site at Two Lakes in Maine and also vacationing during the winter months in Avon Park, Fla. Both Reney and Doris were avid card players and enjoyed having friends and family over for a night of card playing at their home or campsite. He also really enjoyed spending time with his nephew, Roger and he adored his faithful black lab, Zack.
Reney is survived by his wife, Doris of 63 years; sons Carl and wife Patricia (Clark) Henry, Alan and granddaughter, Shy Henry, all of Berlin, Reney and wife Janet (Koenig) Henry of Lisbon, Maine; granddaughter, Shayna Henry and great granddaughter, Nevaeh of Berlin; granddaughter Terra and husband Marc Provencher; great grandchildren, Dalena, Benjamin, and Jaden, all of Jaffrey, N.H.; granddaughters, Rachelle and husband TJ Poulin of Scarborough, Maine, and Charissa and husband, Brandon Plourde, and great grandson, Jack, all of Monmouth, Maine; brothers, Robert and wife Vi Henry, Eugene and wife Denise Henry, and sister, June and husband David St. Cyr, all of Berlin; and several nieces and nephews who will miss him deeply.
He is predeceased by his parents, Sophie & Paul (Henry) Dumas, his sisters, Juliette Henry, Jeanette Henry, Marie Anderson, Shirley Kissell, Jane Clark, and Priscilla Couture-Gamache, and his brother, Moses Henry.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 72 High St. Berlin, N.H., with interment to follow at St. Anne Cemetery. To share memories and condolences go to Fleury-Patry.com
