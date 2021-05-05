Ramona K. Woodward, 92, of Dummer, N.H., passed away on Tuesday May 4, 2021, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster.
She was born in Dummer, N.H., on March 11, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Bissett) Hawkins and was a lifelong resident.
She had been employed at Granite State Rubber Company, JJ Newbury’s, and lastly for the Yokohama Restaurant in Gorham.
Ramona was an active member of the Word of God Christian Church.
Family includes her son Gregory Woodward of Lancaster, N.H.; a special friend, who was like a daughter, Sally Laberge of Berlin, N.H.; and her children and grandchildren; close friends Lorna Stiles, Diane Smith and Linda Tennis, all of Dummer, N.H.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband E. Carroll Woodward, her son Maurice Woodward and siblings Rudell, Norace and Dana Woodward and Norma Madeaux.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday May 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Milan, N.H.
Walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Word of God Christian Church, 11 Hill Road, Dummer, NH, 03588.
Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
