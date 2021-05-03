Obituary: Paula Jean (Tremblay) Agrodnia

Paula Jean (Tremblay) Agrodnia, of Greenland, N.H., passed away on April 28, 2021, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with her beloved family at her side.
Paula was born July 28, 1964, and raised in Berlin, N.H., by her mother Priscilla (Ramsey) and father Philip Tremblay.
In her youth Paula enjoyed family dinners at her grandparents' (Rose and Arthur Ramsey) house. She went on to attend Berlin High School where she was an accomplished scholar, three-sport athlete and active member of the Berlin High School class of 1982.
After graduating High School, Paula went on to attend the University of New Hampshire where she began her pursuit of her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse.
After obtaining her bachelor of science degree in nursing in 1986, Paula began her career as a registered nurse at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H.
In 1997, Paula accepted a position at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, N.H. This is where Paula made the greatest impact during her accomplished career, becoming associate director of Same Day Care.
Always a leader, she won multiple awards, including Portsmouth Regional Hospital Nurse of the Year 2010 and Nurse Mentor Award 2016.
Paula was proud to be a certified nurse in the American Society of PeriAnesthesia Nurses and obtained her master of science in nursing from Walden University in 2010. She was instrumental in many improvements at Portsmouth Regional Hospital such as a Clinical Ladder Program which promoted nurse education and career advancement.
While courageously battling cancer during the final years of her life, Paula continued her passion for nursing in the position of clinical coordinator PAT, Surgical Services. Paula left a lasting impact on Portsmouth Regional Hospital community, where she took great pride as an advocate of patients, families and nurses.
Paula loved to spend time with her husband Peter Agrodnia and children Maxwell and Erica Agrodnia. High school sweethearts, Paula and Peter married in 1986 and started a family with the birth of Max in 1990 and Erica in 1991.
Paula loved family more than anything in the world. She enjoyed winter weekends with her family and friends at Sunday River Ski resort and vacationing in the Caribbean with her beloved husband and soul mate Peter. Relaxing on the front porch of her home, while enjoying the sunset with Peter and her black labrador Mya was her favorite way to end a day.
Paula was a passionate mom who was immensely proud of her precious children. She enjoyed educating Max and Erica, watching them participate in sports, growing as young successful adults, and spending as much time as much time as possible with them and their great group of friends.
Paula is survived by her husband Peter Agrodnia who resides in Greenland, N.H.; son Maxwell Agrodnia who resides in Greenland, N.H.; daughter Erica Agrodnia who resides in South Boston, Mass.; mother Priscilla (Ramsay) Tremblay and father Philip Tremblay who reside in Berlin N.H.; brother Randy Tremblay and his wife Ellen (Bertrand) Tremblay who reside Wilton, N.H.; sister Karen (Tremblay) Alger and Husband Dan Alger who live in Milan, N.H.; sister Dawn (Tremblay) Rivard who resides in Manchester, N.H.; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 5, from 4-6 p.m., at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home — Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth, on Thursday, May 6, starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation give.themmrf.org/portsmouthproud21. For online condolences, go to: jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home — Buckminster Chapel.
