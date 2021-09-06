Obituary: Paula Elliott Bradley

Paula Elliott Bradley of Concord and Randolph, N.H., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 96, following a sudden but brief downturn in her health. At the time of her death, she had been a long-time resident of Havenwood-Heritage Heights in Concord, N.H.
Paula lived a full and rewarding life of accomplishment and varied experience. She was much beloved by her family and friends, and by the staff of the assisted living facility at Havenwood where she spent her final years. Paula was known by all as a feisty and independent spirit who loved life, her family, singing, walks in nature, crossword puzzles, detective novels, Red Sox baseball, gardening, Randolph and the White Mountains, and Democratic politics. Until the end her consistent response to questions of how she was feeling was “Nothing hurts!”
Paula’s crowning professional achievement was election to four terms in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, three as a representative from Randolph and surrounding North Country towns, and one from Concord – all after she and her beloved husband Bill had retired to Randolph in the 1980s and she was over the age of 60. In her first campaign she went door to door and won the support of North Country citizens without any official backing, with Bill serving as her campaign manager.
Paula graduated from Hiram College in 1943 with a degree in Spanish. She later worked as a high school teacher, a university instructor, and a professional staff member for Majority Leader Joe Lieberman of the Connecticut State Senate. Mr. Lieberman remained a lifelong friend through his subsequent career in the U.S. Senate and his Vice Presidential campaign with candidate Al Gore.
Paula married William (Bill) Bradley in 1947, moved with him to Edinburgh, Scotland where he obtained his Ph.D., and then to Hartford, Conn. in 1950, where he served on the faculty of the Hartford Seminary Foundation. They had three sons – James (Jim), Dwight and Paul – from 1950 to 1954, and Paula was a devoted mother and wife while raising them in Hartford and later Bangkok, Thailand, Scarsdale, N.Y., and New Haven, Conn.. She was a member of the Congregational Church and through most of her adult life sang in her church choir, including as an alto soloist.
She is survived by her sons Jim Choukas-Bradley and Dwight Bradley of Chevy Chase, Md. and Randolph, N.H., respectively, their wives Melanie Choukas-Bradley and Lauren Bradley, and four grandchildren – Sophie Choukas-Bradley of Newark, Del. (married to Anna Mayo), Alice Bradley of Williamstown, Mass. (married to Allen Pope), Jesse Choukas-Bradley of Nashville, Tenn., and Dan Bradley of Somerville, Mass.
The family buried Paula’s ashes in the family cemetery plot in Randolph on Sept. 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the Randolph Church in July 2022. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Randolph Mountain Club or the New Hampshire Society for the Preservation of Forests.
