Obituary Paul E. Huot

Paul E. Huot aka Wally, 65, of Salt Springs, Florida unexpectedly passed away peacefully at his home on March 23rd, 2022. Paul was born on March 29th, 1956. He grew up in Berlin, NH and was part of the graduating class of 1974 from Berlin Senior High School.
Paul went to The New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Berlin, NH and graduated with an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts in 1976. His extraordinary culinary career began at the historical Balsam's Resort in Dixville Notch, NH. Paul's passion for food lead him to many different venues. Welch's Restaurant in Gorham, NH was the last place Paul and his beloved JoJo worked before deciding to move their lives to warmer climate. This lead to them eventually owning and operating Lovece's Italian Restaurant in Florida until retirement. Paul had an unwavering devotion for live music! He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast and Harley Davidson diehard. Paul is now reunited with his soulmate JoJo. They are listening to all the live music they can and riding the Harley into the eternal sunset together. Paul IIWally" will be dearly missed and always remembered by many.
Paul was predeceased by his soulmate, love of his life JoAnn Adams, his parents Leo and Pauline (Lapointe) Huot. He is survived by his brothers and sister; Ray "Moonbeorn" Huot of Arizona, Roger "Mouse" Huot of Berlin, NH, Susan Fournier and her husband Steven Fournier of Berlin, NH and Roland "Huey" Huot of Berlin, NH and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by two step sons Joshua Coulombe of Merrimack, NH and Michael Coulombe and his husband John Rothchild of Dallas, Texas. A celebration of life be held in honor of Paul as opposed to traditional funeral services. Plans are still being arranged and the location, date and time to join us in celebrating Paul's beautiful life will be announced at a later time.
