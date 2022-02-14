He is survived by his mother Isabelle Voisine and her companion Moe Laflamme of Berlin, N.H.; companion Don Coulombe of Gorham; sons Jonathan Voisine and wife Kimberly of Merrimack, N.H., Jeff Voisine and wife Jamie of Hooksett, N.H.; brothers Roger Voisine of Milan, N.H., Marcel Voisine and companion Dorcas Lavoie of Milan and Donald Voisine and wife Diane of Swanzy, N.H.; grandchildren Felicia Marie, Felicia Lynn, Haydn, Adrianna and Noelle; great-grandchildren Tatum and Kinsley.
He was predeceased by his father Lionel Voisine and a grandson Kane Voisine.
Normand grew up in Berlin where he graduated from Notre Dame High School. He stayed in the area and served in the National Guard for 20 years.
He worked at the Converse shoe factory before starting his career at McDonald's where he worked for over 20 years.
Later on, he worked at Labonville's in Gorham and Mt. Washington Auto Road. He enjoyed going for drives in his Camaro and would stop by his favorite spots to pick berries.
He also was quite the green thumb and grew some impressive gardens every year. He loved to cook/bake and go for rides snowmobiling or in his side-by-side. The thing he loved most was spending time with his family.
Per Normand's request there will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
