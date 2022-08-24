Nicole C. (Gervais) Goodrum, 49, of Milan, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at her home on Aug. 21, 2022.
She was born in Vernon, Conn. on Oct. 6, 1972, the daughter of Yvon A. and Angele J. (Arnold) Gervais. She was raised in Windsor, Conn. and graduated from Windsor High School, where she excelled as a state champion softball pitcher, hitting speeds of 90 mph.
Aetna Insurance had employed Nicole before moving to Berlin to join Guitabec USA where she worked for 27 years as plant manager until the factory closed. She loved her Weimaraner dogs, Fiona and Berkley, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling and boating, ice fishing and being outdoors.
She is survived by her husband Autry S. Goodrum of Milan; her mom Angele Gervais of Island Pond, Vt.; siblings Manon Traczynski and husband John of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Mark Gervais and wife Laurie of Suffield, Conn. and Denis Gervais and partner Maureen Deshaies of Enfield, Conn.; nieces and nephews Joshua Traczynski and Lara and their daughter Samantha of Tolland, Conn.; Chelsea Lergos and husband Jimmy and their daughter Marina of Rocky Hill, Conn.; Nick Gervais, Oliva Gervais and her godson Jacob Gervais, all of Suffield, Conn.; in-laws Sandra Goodrum of Gorham; Randall Goodrum and son Logan of Nashua, Tammy and Bod Catanacci and their son Nicholas of Mass.; Corey Goodrum and wife Shelley of Berlin.
She was predeceased by her father Yvon A. Gervais and her father-in-law Autry Goodrum.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 26, from 5-7 p.m. and a time of remembrance will be from 7-8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, N.H. 03818 or to a Humane Society of your choice. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
