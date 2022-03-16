Obituary Michael A. Patry

Michael A. Patry, 65, formerly of Berlin and Gorham, N.H., passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home on Dorchester Road in Lyme, N.H., surrounded by his family, where he resided for the last 16 years, following a period of declining heath.
He was born in Berlin, on Dec. 2, 1956, the son of his loving parents Raymond and Caroline (Fleury) Patry.
Up until his retirement in June, he had been employed at the Lyme Home and Hardware. Prior to that, he worked at Dartmouth Medical School as a lab technician from 2006-12. From 1981-2006, Mike served the community at Fleury-Patry Funeral Home as a funeral director alongside his father. He worked on various projects for the Pizzagalli Construction Co. While at school in his younger years, he was employed at the Golden Restaurant, Wildcat Ski Area and Storyland.
A former member of Holy Family and St. Anne Parishes, Mike graduated Gorham High School notorious class of 1974, attended El Paso Community College, and graduated Valedictorian Summa Cum Laude from New England Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences in 1984. He was a former member of the Berlin Kiwanis Club, the New Hampshire Funeral Directors Association. and the National Funeral Directors Association.
During his youth, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time in the woods. He participated and sponsored various organized sports in the community. He was an avid golfer and former member of the Androscoggin Valley Country Club. As the years went by, Mike learned the importance of family who he loved dearly. He truly enjoyed his homestead in Lyme alongside his wife Darlene. Mike was a Vietnam era veteran, serving from 1974-1977. Colorado Springs was never safer.
He is survived by his wife Darlene M. (Thompson) Patry of Lyme; two sons Brent M. Patry and wife Lita (Bianes) Patry of Okinawa, Japan and Brad E. Patry of Newport; a stepson Shawn Frechette of Claremont, N.H.; two grandchildren Michael D. Patry and Suzanne Patry both of Okinawa, Japan; his parents Raymond and Caroline Patry of Gorham; two brothers Oscar R. Patry and companion Cecile Currier of Gorham, and James A. Patry of Gorham; a sister Christine (Patry) Szostak of Penacook, N.H.; several brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife Suzanne S. (LeBorgne) Patry on Jan. 16, 1995, brothers-in-law John Szostak, Donald LeBornge, Fred Rano and Bernie Thompson and in-laws Herve and Theresa Martineau.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, with interment following at Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service. Donations in his memory may be made to Bayada Hospice, P.O. Box 1590, Norwich, Vt., 05055. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
