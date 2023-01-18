Michael A. Gagne, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Jan. 14, 2023, at his home, with family by his side.
He was born in Berlin on Oct. 13, 1953, the son of the late Antonio and Estelle (Gagnon) Gagne and has been a lifelong resident.
He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School with the class of 1971.
Mike had been employed at Wildcat Mountain Ski Area, for the local paper mill as a security dispatcher and lastly for UPS, where he had worked for 23 years.
He enjoyed playing music, guitar, piano and drums. Over the years he had played in local bands Central Station, Granite, Level 10 and Sun Down.
In 1980 he married the love of his life Cynthia Dupuis. Time spent with his grandchildren was always special to him, as well as riding motorcycles and working outside with his wife Cindy. They had built a beautiful pool together that he very much enjoyed.
Mike had obtained a certificate for small engine repair and motorcycle repair and had worked for Eddie Renaud at Renaud’s Motorcycle Shop and also had worked for Louis Catello. He also had his certificate in being a certified ice technician and in arena operations and had worked at the Notre Dame Arena in Berlin.
He enjoyed fishing and camping and had built an ice rink at his home for the kids to enjoy. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed helping his sons with projects around their homes.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Dupuis) Gagne of Berlin; sons Neil Gagne and wife Angela of Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H., Antonio Gagne and wife Emily of New Durham and Zachary Gagne and wife Sally of West Milan, N.H., and Derrick Gagne; grandchildren Ben, Elliot, Bailey, Sawyer and Madilyn Gagne; his siblings Gus Gagne of Londonderry and significant other Jane Brannen, Giselle Raiford and husband Phil of Floral City, Fla., Claire Landry and husband Dan of Berlin, Lise Potter and husband Bill of Floral City, Fla. and Marc Gagne and wife Ginger of Stark, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandson Calvin Michael Gagne and his father-in-law Romeo Dupuis Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to the North Woods Cancer Survivors, c/o Linda Morris, 24½ Wood St., Berlin, N.H., 03570 or to Boston Children’s Hospital NICU Unit, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, Mass., 02115.
Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
