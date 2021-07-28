Obituary: Merle M Richards

Merle M Richards, 91, passed away on July 21, 2021, at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill, N.H.
Merle was born on Jan. 10, 1930, in Madrid, Maine, to Steven and Rose (Fournier) Richards. He moved to Berlin, N.H. where he attended both Barlett and Berlin High School.
Merle lived most of his life in Lincoln, N.H., working in various roles both at the Lincoln Hotel and Indian Head Resort. Merle began working at Indian Head Resort at the age of 16 and remained an employee until his retirement at the age of 75. Merle is well remembered for his many years as a chef. One of his most famous recipes, “Chef Merle’s Indian Pudding,” was included in a cookbook published by Indian Head Resort.
When not working, Merle and his wife, Jane, enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii.
All who knew Merle would attest that he was a kind and generous soul, regularly gifting them with homemade treats. Those who visited his home were able to witness his love of birds and flowers as the abundant gardens and countless birds thrived in harmony with Merle.
Along with regular involvement in the community, Merle was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to the Elks Club.
Merle enjoyed visiting with everyone. Even while living for seven years at Grafton County Nursing Home, Merle continued to enjoy being social and participated in all activities offered by the home. Throughout those seven years, he acquired many new friends of both staff and residents. The staff at Grafton County Nursing Home helped him to feel safe, happy and comfortable at all times.
Merle was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Jane (Boyl) Richards, as well as four brothers, Augustine (Gus), Leo, Albert and Etney Richards and two sisters Lena Howard and Marie Taylor. He is survived by a son Steven Richards of Thorton, N.H., two grandchildren, a sister Rita Laroche and husband Donald of Gorham, N.H., as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
There will be no calling hours. Please join us for the mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lincoln, N.H., followed by a burial at Riverside Cemetery and a reception at Indian Head Resort.
