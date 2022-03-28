Lucille (Deblois) Corriveau, 90, of Berlin, NH passed away peacefully at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. She was born in St. Marguerite, P.Q. Canada on February 14, 1932 the daughter of Arthur and Armoza (Carrier) Deblois and came to the US in 1954, when she married Fernand Corriveau. She loved to entertain, gamble, cook, play cards, tell stories, listen to music and dance. Lucille had been employed by Langis Shoe Store and Simon Davis.
Members of the family include her son Michel Corriveau of Manchester, NH; a daughter Sylvie Montello of Portland, ME; grandchildren Maxine Montello, Dominic Montello, Connor Montello and wife Stephanie, Kyle Corriveau and Tyler Corriveau; sister Ghislaine Dechenes of PQ, Canada; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Fernand R. Corriveau and her second husband Julien “Jules” Croteau.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 1, 2022 at 1 PM at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH on Friday from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, 59 Page Hill Rd, Berlin, NH, 03570, where she received wonderful care from all staff. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
