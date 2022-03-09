Lorraine V. Roberge, 91, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin after a long period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on Jan. 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Frank and Elmire (Bergeron) Daigle and lived in the area all of her life. She attended Notre Dame High School, graduating in 1948, and had been employed as a stitcher at Bass Shoe.
She was a communicant of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
Lorraine loved sewing, do-it-yourself home improvements, and most of all, gardening. The beauty of her flower garden could be enjoyed by anyone who passed her long-time residence on Berlin’s Main Street.
Members of the family include her sons: Daniel Roberge of The Villages, Fla., Normand “Gordie” Roberge and wife Janet of West Milan, and Ronald Roberge and wife Sharon of Maidestone, Vt., and The Villages; three beloved grandchildren Brian, Stacey and Janel; her brothers Roland Daigle of Gorham, N.H., Raymond Daigle of Gorham, and Donald Daigle of Florida; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Clement R. Roberge, a sister Theresa Hoyt and two brothers, Leo and Robert.
Per Lorraine’s request, there will be no services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to the Coos County Nursing Home Activities Fund, PO Box 416, Berlin, 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
