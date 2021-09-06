Obituary: Lise G. Malia

Lise G. Malia, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 30, 2021, at her home. She was born in Berlin on Feb. 16, 1934, the daughter of Emile and Victoria (Lemieux) Gagnon and was a lifelong resident. She was employed for seven years at Brown Company in the Public Relations Department and then by the City of Berlin as the City Clerk. Lise was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
She is survived by her daughter Cathy and husband Mark Lemelin of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Caitlyn and Chase Malia; daughter-in-law Heather Malia of Gorham, N.H.; sister Ramona Gagnon of Epsom, N.H.; nephews Stephen Gagnon and wife Suzie of Portsmouth, N.H., and Michael Gagnon of Alexandria, Va.; and close friends Henry and Aline Boucher and Olive Lacroix. Lise was also survived by her caregivers Janet Ottolini and Bridget Cusson, who were a very important part of her life. She was predeceased by her husband John Malia, her son Mark Malia who died on May 28, 2021, her daughter Susan Malia, her siblings John Gagnon, Robert Gagnon, Sr. Jacqueline Gagnon and Mariette Parent, a sister-in-law Rita Gagnon, a niece Lynne Gagnon and a nephew Paul Gagnon.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Sept. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
