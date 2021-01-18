Obituary: Leta Jane Bellavance

Lebanon — Leta Jane Bellavance, age 87, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Lebanon, N.H., to Maude and Clifford Flanders.
Leta was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School, where she met her future husband, J. L. Robert Bellavance. The couple married on Veteran’s Day in 1952, when Bob was home on leave from the Army, and raised three children.
Bob’s education and career took the family to Keene, N.H., then Berlin, N.H.
Leta returned to Lebanon after her husband of more than 65 years passed away and spent her last years at Harvest Hill.
Leta enjoyed quilting. When she was younger, Leta enjoyed sailing with her husband. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Maude Flanders; husband, J. L. Robert Bellavance; daughter Donna Hill; and siblings, Theodore Flanders, John Flanders, Marion Perkins and Beatrice Blackmore.
Leta is survived by her daughter, Christal Bellavance of Boerne, Texas; son, Nicholas (Sandra) Bellavance of Farmington, N.H.; grandchildren, Nathan Bellavance, Shawn Hill, and Taryn (Alex) Hirtle; great-grandchildren, Alexis Hill, Aidan Hirtle, Mila Hirtle and another great-grandchild due in June; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass and graveside service are planned for the spring.
Memorial donations in Leta’s name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant Street, Berlin N.H.
To leave a message of condolence, go to the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.