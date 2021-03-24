Obituary: Leo Paradis

Leo Paradis, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin after a brief illness.
He was born in Canaan, Vt., on Oct. 11, 1943, the son of the late Alva and Marie-Laure (Lachance) Paradis.
He moved to Berlin in 1964 and married the love of his life, Lucille.
Leo worked for Rich’s Department Store for 26 years and later as a store manager for Irving Oil. He served on the board of directors of Guardian Angel Credit Union for 30+ years, the board of directors of the Berlin Main Street Program and was the treasurer for the Festival du Bois Committee.
Leo was first and foremost a family man. He was an excellent provider, a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His wife Lucille, daughter Nicole, and grandchildren Jordan and Ania brought unparalleled joy, laughter and love to his life.
Leo also enjoyed travelling, camping, annual golfing trips with the boys, and trying his hand at carpentry. He spent many happy years exploring the United States and Canada with his wife, their families and long-time friends.
Leo cared deeply about his friends and family, always ready to lend a hand if needed. He was a quiet man with a calming presence. He was a listener by nature, quick-witted and always ready with sound advice or a well-timed come-back. He was an avid, if somewhat reluctant, card player with an uncanny lucky streak. He was loved by all who knew him and was often referred to as “Smiley” or “best boss ever” by those he supervised over his long career at Rich’s Department Store.
Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lucille (Lapointe), daughter Nicole and her life partner John Lanteigne and Susie Rano; grandchildren Jordan, Ania, and Logan; brother Roger, and sister-in-law Denise Gaulin of Courcelles, Canada.
He was predeceased by their son Brian Paradis, parents Alva and Marie-Laure (Lachance) Paradis, his brother Norman and wife Lucienne (Mongeau) Paradis, his sister, Dora (Paradis) and husband William Jackson, brother-in-laws Ernest Gaulin, and Denis Lapointe.
We love you Leo, Dad, Pepere, Uncle and Friend. You are missed until we see you again.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person the funeral mass will be live streamed and available on Leo’s online obituary at bryantfuneralhome.net, where memories and condolences may also be shared. There will be no calling hours.
Donations in Leo’s memory may be made to Make A Wish New Hampshire, 814 Elm Street, Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101 or online at wish.org/nh. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
