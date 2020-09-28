Obituary: Keith Jon LaVoie

Keith Jon LaVoie, 49, of Muncie, Ind., passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Saturday, Aug. 21, 1971, in Berlin, N.H., the son of Donald Joseph and Lucille LaVoie, a Berlin native.
Keith was a wonderful husband and dad. He loved his family very much. He enjoyed reading his Bible and loved Jesus. Music was an important part of his life. Keith was a talented musician and sang in his church choir. He attended Union Chapel Church and was actively involved. Keith worked at Maxon Corp for over eight years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Teena (Clock) LaVoie; his mom, Lucille “Memere” LaVoie; son, Daniel Joseph LaVoie; daughter, Gabrielle Louise (husband, Tyler James Ahlersmeyer) LaVoie; and his sister, Laurie; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Donald Joseph LaVoie.
Services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Ave., Muncie, Ind., 47304. Military rites will conclude services and will be conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Family and friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-9 pandemic, a mask is required at the funeral home. Remember to be safe, adhere to the 6-foot social distancing.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to elmridgefuneralhome.com
