Obituary Kay M. (Hodgdon) Warren

Kay M. (Hodgdon) Warren, 75, of Concord, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by her family following a period of declining health.
Born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Jenny (Jensen) Hodgdon.
Kay was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1964 and went on to work toward and receive her bachelor’s degree in education and science from the University of New Hampshire.
She worked for many years as a teacher in the Franklin schools and later for Three Rivers School in Pembroke for over 10 years until her retirement.
Kay loved to teach and was always available to any student that needed tutoring.She enjoyed reading mystery novels, crossword puzzles and knitting. She loved her title of Mema given to her by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many others.
Teaching her kids about their family history and taking car rides to show them was something they all cherished as well as taking rides to the beach.
She is survived by her husband, Michael F. Warren Sr. of Concord, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage; children, Kristine Stanley and her husband Michael W. of Allenstown, N.H., and Jessica Taylor of Chichester, N.H.; step-children, Michael Warren, Jr. and his significant other, Denise Bean of Maine, and Kimberly Little and her husband Randy of Northwood, N.H.; a brother, Lary Hodgdon and his wife Carole of Wentworth, N.H.; grandchildren, Nichole Hanson and her husband Nathaniel of Sugar Hill, N.H., Jacob Salach of Concord, and Alexander Buckingham and his husband Elliot of Oregon, great-grandchildren, Zoey and Colby Hanson and Harper Buckingham.
A celebration of Kay’s life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main St., Pembroke N.H. Interment will be held in the spring at Buck Street Cemetery in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, go to petitroan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.