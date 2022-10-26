Judi Ann Johnson, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on June 24, 1949, the daughter of the late Harry M. and Patricia D. (Nollet) Johnson.
A graduate of Berlin High School class of 1967 and Champlain College class of 1969, she resided in Berlin for most of her life.
Over the years, Judi had been employed by several area businesses including N.H. Legal Assistance, Physicians Recovery Network in Florida where she resided for nine years, as secretary to the detectives and prosecutor at the Berlin Police Department where she also served as a bail commissioner and the law offices of Wayne T. Moynahan.
Most recently she had been employed as an administrative assistant for Northern Human Services. Judi enjoyed crafts, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Bridget Laflamme of Berlin, Jason Laflamme of North Conway, Amy Cote of Berlin, and Christopher Laflamme and wife Jessalyn of Berlin; grandchildren, her "sunshines" Cameron, Mason, Leigha, Abby and Ian; siblings Michael Johnson and Patti Jo Johnson, both of Berlin; her very special friends "The Hens" as well as "her adopted daughter" Andrea Tupick of Berlin. She was predeceased by her parents and a son-in-law.
In accordance with her wishes, services will be private. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
