Lt. John Karl Scarinza

It is with tremendous sadness that we share that Lt. John Karl Scarinza (Ret.) 63, of Randolph, loving husband to Jenn, and devoted father to Ethan, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, from a very aggressive cancer. He received visits from family and close friends in his last days and was in Jenn’s arms when he left this world.

John was born on September 25, 1959, in Summit, New Jersey to Vivian Elizabeth (Holmes) Bean and the late John Alfred Scarinza. The family moved to New Hampshire in 1970 and built and opened the Grand View Lodge at the top of Gorham Hill on Route 2. The entire family, including young Johnny, worked at the lodge, restaurant, and gift shop, which today is still operated by his mother Vivian.

