John “JD” Demers passed unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2022 at the age of 60. He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife Shannon, the love of his life, his dad Norman, his brother Bill and wife Lucie, nephew Nathan and wife Heather, niece Kayla, his sister Deb and husband Michael, nephew Jeremy, nephew Jonathan and wife Jennifer, great niece Katheryn, great nephew Warden, Rick (Linda), who he considered a brother, Josh (Kim), Jeremy (Claudia), Eric (Ashley), who he considered his nephews along with numerous other relatives and friends.
JD was predeceased by his Mom, MaryLou Eafrati Demers, paternal grandparents Antoinette and Louis Demers, and maternal grandparents Emma and Nadell Eafrati.
Four years ago, he married Shannon, his best friend, partner, love and his greatest supporter. They brought out the best in each other in all they did. You can say they were attached from the hip from day one. They were inseparable and there for each other through thick and thin.
JD’s huge hands were made for using tools. If you spent any time with him you soon learned of his many skills. He was definitely a Macgyver and very talented. If something was broken, not working, and could be taken apart, he could fix it. He enjoyed getting his hands dirty and loved building tough trucks and working on anything with a motor. He was an excellent equipment operator and could run anything that moved. There wasn't anything he would not tackle and work tirelessly to complete. He excelled in helping anyone in need.
JD was appreciated and admired by so many people. He appreciated every minute he spent with Shannon, family, and friends at their camp and on the water pontooning around. He loved his dog Sugar Lee and his many pets, including the Piebald deer "Whitey" he fed every winter for 10 years. He was such an animal lover.
JD was a fun, loving guy with an infectious laugh. He worked, played and loved hard. JD was not one to hold his tongue; you always knew where you stood with him. He had a rough exterior but those who knew him best, knew he was the most caring guy and a teddy bear at heart. He was a good friend and a generous guy who is already missed by many.
JD did not want any service. He always said "If you can't come see me when I'm alive, don't come see me when I'm gone". He left his personal wishes with his trusted best friend and loving wife Shannon to be carried out at a later time. We are sure that he would want his family and friends to raise a Pepsi or Bud Light (he liked blue cans) to great times in his memory.
Per the family’s request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes of Berlin and Gorham. Memories and condolences may be shared online atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.