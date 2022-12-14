John "JD" Demers

John “JD” Demers passed unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2022 at the age of 60. He leaves behind his best friend and loving wife Shannon, the love of his life, his dad Norman, his brother Bill and wife Lucie, nephew Nathan and wife Heather, niece Kayla, his sister Deb and husband Michael, nephew Jeremy, nephew Jonathan and wife Jennifer, great niece Katheryn, great nephew Warden, Rick (Linda), who he considered a brother, Josh (Kim), Jeremy (Claudia), Eric (Ashley), who he considered his nephews along with numerous other relatives and friends.

JD was predeceased by his Mom, MaryLou Eafrati Demers, paternal grandparents Antoinette and Louis Demers, and maternal grandparents Emma and Nadell Eafrati.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.