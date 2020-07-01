Obituary: Irene Gloria Bourassa

Irene Gloria Bourassa, 76, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. and Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the McLeod Hospital in Dillon, S.C. She was born in Berlin on June 12, 1944, the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Berube) Roy and lived most of her life in the area. She graduated Notre Dame High School Class of 1962. For many years she had been employed by Bass Shoe in Berlin; she started a chapter of the TOPS club in Berlin; served as president of Women’s Aglow for a period of time; and was active with Life in the Spirit Seminars.
Irene was defined by her faith. She knew Jesus and wanted you to know him too. Each day was started with a prayer asking to be a blessing to someone and each day she was. Irene had a gift for lifting people up. She saw the good in others and didn’t hesitate to tell them what she appreciated about them, making everyone feel special. Irene had an incredibly generous spirit and would help people in any way she could. She also saw humor in almost every situation. Most who encountered her walked away with a smile on their face and laughter in their heart. Irene had a competitive streak when it came to scrabble and cribbage and was merciless when she played. Irene had a fierce love for her children and grandchildren and was happiest when she was in their presence.
Members of the family include her children, Lisa Miller and husband Chad of Lancaster, N.H., James Bourassa and his wife Ericka of Berlin, N.H., and Lynn Nadeau and her husband John of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Molly Corrigan, Riley Corrigan, Carson Miller, Brian Bourassa, Alexis Bourassa, Kylie Nadeau, Kelsey Nadeau; her sisters Lorraine Croteau of Berlin, N.H. and Pauline Rancourt of Lady Lake, Fla. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice R. Bourassa, a son Brian Bourassa, and her brothers Leo Roy, Robert Roy and Paul Roy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin, N.H. Friends and relatives are invited to a walk-thru visitation on Monday, July 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Please follow directions from staff as you enter the building. Donations in Irene’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561 (nchhha.org). Messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.