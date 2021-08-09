Obituary: Henry Thomas St. Pierre

Henry Thomas St. Pierre, 82, of Newport News, Va., passed away in his home, surrounded by family, Friday evening Aug. 6, 2021.
He was born to the late Marie Louise (Levesque) and Alphonse H. St. Pierre on May 6, 1939, in his Berlin, N.H., home.
Henry was the youngest of nine and the only boy, the quintessential little brother and always a jokester. He was a beloved family man.
Henry was a 1957 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Berlin, N.H. He earned a degree in chemical engineering in 1961 and later earned his MBA from the University of New Hampshire. He was a well-respected engineering director of manufacturing, specializing in mica.
Henry was a sharp-witted man who dared to complete sudoku and crossword puzzles in pen. He loved to garden, cook, fish, play vinyl records, do jigsaw puzzles and follow New England sports.
He leaves behind his high school sweetheart Benita (Morin) St. Pierre; and their three children, Donna (St. Pierre) and Jeff Poirier of Weare, N.H., Doria St. Pierre and Sharon Brown of Toano, Va., and Marc and Lynette St. Pierre of Mineral Va. Henry is also survived by their five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his sister Cecile Belanger of Nashua N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
He is now relieved of his long-term suffering from COPD and Alzheimer’s Disease, and his family is very appreciative for the compassionate care provided by Riverside Hospice. Henry will be cremated and interned at Parklawn-Wood in a private ceremony. Witty to the end, Henry would say “In lieu of flowers, send my wife chocolate!”
Please go to the Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home website at parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer condolences.
