Obituary: Gordon “Alan” Lowe

Gordon “Alan” Lowe, Jr., 81, of Randolph, N.H., passed away on Friday Dec. 24, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born in Whitefield, N.H. on Nov. 23, 1940, the son of Gordon Alan Lowe, Sr. and Norah Daley Lowe and lived in Randolph his entire life except for the two years he spent in the Army. He attended Gorham schools until the 11th grade when he transferred to finish school in Berlin, graduating in 1958. He married Lucille Lacasse in 1963 and after entering the Army, was stationed in Berlin, Germany, as a truck driver.
Alan and Lucille traveled all over Europe any chance they got, sleeping in their VW Bug. When they returned to Randolph, he worked at the family business, Lowe’s Service Station, where he purchased his first heavy duty tow truck and traveled all over New England towing and recovering tractor trailers. If you rode with him in a car, he would relive all the big recoveries whenever you passed their location.
In 1989, he became the Police Chief for the Town of Randolph. He enjoyed patrolling the town by car in the summer and by snowmobile in the winter. He was also employed as a school bus driver and safely drove the Randolph kids to school for 62 years. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed building models (especially replicas of his wreckers), riding his Goldwing, fishing, gambling, going out to breakfast every morning after his bus run, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lucille (Lacasse) Lowe; his daughters Suzie and her husband Mark Santos and Pattie and her husband Kevin Rousseau; grandchildren Christa and Philip Rousseau; two men he considered sons, Eric and Morgan Provost; sister-in-law Ruth Lowe; brother-in-law Ray Conway; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings, Marion Horne, Carolyn Conway, Vyron Lowe, Joyce Chaffee and also an infant son, Gordon Lowe III.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham, NH, on Friday Dec. 31, 2021, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the Randolph Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Randolph Foundation, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 283, Gorham, NH 03581. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
