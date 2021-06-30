Obituary: George A. Paulin

George A. Paulin, 73, passed on June 3, 2021, after two years of battling cancer.
He was born to the late Arthur and Jean Paulin in Berlin, N.H. on March 1, 1948.
George graduated From Berlin High School in 1967, and proudly served his country in the Navy.
George is survived by his son Matthew Paulin and his long-time girlfriend Julia of Orlando Fla., daughter Adrienne McDougall of Halifax, Mass., son-in-law Christopher and their children, Ruby McDougall and William Bryant, and by the mother of his children Donna Paulin.
He is also survived by his sister Louise Sherman of Brockton, Mass. and three nieces Candace, Heidi and Erika. He is predeceased by his girlfriend Linda Joy who is survived by her children Chantal, Sarah, and Joseph.
George was well known for his custom classic Cadillacs, The Beast and The Widow, which he built with the help of many of his friends.
He was a member of The Connectingrods Car Club of Halifax where he volunteered many hours raising money for children's charity through their Friday cruise night at Walmart.
George owned Geo Plumbing and Heating in Halifax, Mass. and was known to many community members who helped grow his business through word of mouth.
Buddy, Sweetie, Gorgeous or Kiddo, even if he forgot your name you were his friend. Hugs and smiles were expected whenever he walked in a room. He made everyone smile, everyone. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at St Ann's Cemetery in Berlin. N.H. Arrangements are by the Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanson, Mass. To sign George's online guestbook, go to sullivanfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.