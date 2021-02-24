Obituary: Frederick J. Rano

Frederick J. Rano, 88, of Gorham, N.H., passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital on Feb. 23, 2021.
He was born July 20, 1932, in Berlin, N.H., the son of the late Bridgette Labelle-Rano and Frank Rano, Sr.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty, of 46 years; daughter Dawn and husband Jay of Silver Lake, N.H.; grandson Ryan of Manchester, N.H.; granddaughter Kayla of Coventry, R.I.; brother Frank and wife Lorraine of Berlin, N.H.; brother Nicholas and wife Debbie of Gorham, N.H.; sister Madeline Treamer of Berlin, N.H.; nephew Charlie Crowley and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother Dominic and sister Mary.
Fred was a veteran of the Army and served for two years in the Korean Conflict.
Fred was a well-known local business owner and lifelong resident of the North Country.
He had an unrelenting optimism and fun-loving nature that brought smiles to everyone around him. Fred was known for his witty remarks and tasteful sarcasm.
He always had a love for motorcycles and classic cars and spent his younger years racing both. He was a great dancer, enjoyed old tunes and played guitar. He loved life, lived simply and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Following Fred’s wishes, services are private and at the convenience of the family. His graveside service will take place later in the spring. To leave condolences, go to phaneuf.net.
