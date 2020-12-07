Eleanor Russell, 81, of Shelburne, N.H., passed away on Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Massena, N.Y., on Aug. 29, 1939, the daughter of Dewar and Mary (Childs) McKillop.
Her family includes her husband of 60 years, the Rev. John K. Russell of Shelburne, N.H.; two children, Amy True and husband Christopher of Sykesville, Md., and John D. Russell and wife Dori Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.
Services will be held later next spring at a date and time to be announced. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
