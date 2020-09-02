Obituary: Doris Fontaine-Woodward

It is with great sadness the family of Doris Fontaine-Woodward, 90, of Berlin, N.H., announces her passing Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Doris was born in Berlin, on April 13, 1930, the daughter of George J. and Mary M. (Gagne) Fontaine and lived for many years in Connecticut before moving back to Milan, N.H., in 1978 to be closer to family.
Her family includes her children Brenda D. Woodward (Robert McFadden) of Charlestown R.I., Richard L. Woodward of St. Augustine, Fla., Robert L. Woodward (Cathy Woodward) of Andover, Conn., and Jaclyn J. Desmarais (John Desmarais) of Milan, N.H.; six grandchildren, Sean McFadden, Katelyn McFadden, Joanne Woodward, Keith Woodward, Erica Previti, and Luke Desmarais; three great grandchildren, Alexandria Woodward, Grace Woodward, and Averie Previti; brothers Roland Fontaine, Lionel Fontaine, Leonard Fontaine, and Nelson Fontaine and their spouses, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doris received an AS degree in Accounting at Manchester Community College, and had been employed as a bookkeeper at St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home. She had a passion for gardening, her flowers and raspberries, enjoyed making wine, reading history books, skiing, and having a good time at family gatherings.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Route 16 Milan, N.H., followed by a luncheon celebration of her life 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the White Mountain Chalet, 161 East Milan Road, Berlin NH. Online condolences and memories may be shared at bryantfuneralhome.net.
