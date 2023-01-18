Doris A. Bugeau, 92, of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 6, 1930, the daughter of Eddie and Emilia (Cadorette) Blanchette and was a lifelong resident of the area.
She was employed by Ben Evans Store and later by Duffy’s.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop.
She is survived by her children Paul Bugeau and wife Louise of Portland, Maine, Ronald Bugeau and wife Elaine of Berlin, Louise Duval and husband Keith of Merrimack, N.H., and Rachel Hufault and husband Jay of Wilmot, N.H.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brothers Albert Blanchette of Gorham and Leo Blanchette of Gorham; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Maurice J. Bugeau and siblings Irene Swatsky, Juliette Patry and Ronald Blanchette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, N.H., 03570. Find the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
