Denis R. Parent, 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, after several years of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1953, the son of the late Raymond Parent and Therese Nadeau Parent.
Denis R. Parent, 70, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Jan 7, 2023 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital, after several years of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1953, the son of the late Raymond Parent and Therese Nadeau Parent.
Denis graduated in 1971 from Notre Dame High School, where he was instrumental in helping the team win the State Hockey Championship as goaltender.
Denis also loved music and was an avid drummer often playing for local bands in the 1960s.
Denis devoted much of his life serving his country. He joined the Marine Corps and served for a number of years. He then re-enlisted with the Army Green Berets Special Forces and rose to the level of E7 Sargent 1st Class. He also participated in Civil War re-enactments at Gettysburg with former veterans.
After his retirement from the military, Denis continued his education and received a degree in law enforcement. He then pursued and attained employment at the VA Hospital in Manchester and retired from there in 2017.
He loved his country and served with pride, he truly was a Patriot.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Raymond and Therese Parent, his wife Coulette and brother-in-law, Thomas Beaulac.
He is survived by his children, John of Berlin, Katrina Smith and husband Nathan of Oklahoma, and Brian of Amesbury, Mass.; siblings Louis and wife Joan of Berlin, Claude and wife Janine of Salem, N.H., and Lise Beaulac and fiancé Bob Morrissette of Meredith, N.H.; grandchildren Raymond Ritchie, Paxton Smith, Van Smith and Jade Parent; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There are no calling hours, a private graveside service will take place at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Woods Cancer Survivors, 24½ Wood Street, Berlin, N.H. 03570. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.