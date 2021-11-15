Obituary: Deanna A. Holt

Deanna A. Holt, 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital on Nov. 13, 2021.
She was born in Berlin on Dec. 14, 1951, the daughter of the late Arnold and Hazel (Hawkins) Holt, and she was raised in Dummer, N.H.
She was the youngest of a big family.
Deanna is predeceased by sister Elaine Smith, brothers Raymond, Clyde, Edward, and Harlan Holt. Deanna spent most of her time in the Androscoggin Valley, where she enjoyed painting, playing music, spending time in her beloved mountains, and loved her family and friends.
The family includes her children: Laurie Wilson and husband George of Derry, N.H., Jason Lemieux and wife Robyn of Derry, N.H., Aaron Holt and wife Kimberley of Berlin; stepson Delbert Bryant, Jr of Milan, N.H.; grandchildren: Tyler Lemieux, Dakota Lemieux, Miguel Vega, and Schynell Gassim. She is survived by siblings Eunice Fontaine, Ira and wife Louise Holt, Janice Corcoran, Beverly and husband Greg Kennard, Linda and husband Jimmy Tennis, including Diane and Ronnie Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As Deanna requested, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home of Berlin, N.H. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
