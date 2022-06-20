Obituary Cynthia Springer Porter

Cynthia Springer Porter passed away peacefully at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, N.C., on May 12, 2022, following a long illness.
Cynthia (Cindy) was predeceased by her husband, Dr. G. William Porter, and her father, Donald A. Springer, Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Constance (Hayes) Springer of Berlin, N.H., three sisters, Carol Campbell and Lynn Waller of Berlin, Janet Stumpf of Nashua, N.H., two brothers, John Springer of Berlin, and Donald A. Springer, Jr. of Londonderry, N.H., aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cindy graduated from Berlin High School with honors in 1980. She went to work for the state of New Hampshire immediately after graduation, and obtained her bachelor fo science from Franklin Pierce, taking night classes while working full time. Cindy graduated with honors and a double degree in finance and computer science.
Cindy and her husband Bill spent many happy hours on Lake Winnipesaukee sailing in their boat, The Ugly Duckling.
After retirement she moved to Oriental, N.C., where she volunteered at the Oriental History Museum and was a member of the Oriental Women’s Club.
She will be missed by all who knew her and appreciated her ready smile and bubbly personality.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, N.C., or to the charity of your choice in her name.
A memorial service will be planned at the discretion of the family.
