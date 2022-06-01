Obituary Carolyn R. (Dubey) Urban

Carolyn R. (Dubey) Urban passed away May 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Carolyn was the fourth of five children born to Leon T. and Yvonne Dubey on Dec. 12, 1940, on Berlin, N.H.
Carolyn attended St. Patrick’s High School in Berlin, Becker College in Worchester, Mass., and went on to live and work in Boston, Mass., as an orthopedic medical assistant for almost seven years until she returned to Berlin to marry Anthony (Tony) Urban in 1966 after years of courtship. That marriage lasted 51 years until Tony’s death.
Carolyn was a devoted wife and mother. She once said she felt her greatest achievement was being Tony’s wife and Pam’s mother. She underestimated her own high value in so many others’ lives.
Carolyn pursued a bachelor’s degree from University of New Hampshire (summa cum laude) and became an elementary school teacher at Berlin’s Marston and Bartlett schools. She loved teaching and was the “favorite teacher” of many children. She retired from full time teaching in the late 1990s but continued as a Title I reading teacher for 12 more years.
Carolyn was a friend to many who appreciated her empathy and kind ways. She was a superb cook and had memorable holiday and dinner parties for friends and family. She was a great entertainer and co-hosted events, at Tony’s side, with politicians from every state and federal level.
She appreciated family trips to Florida, California, and York Harbor, Maine, and she loved to read. She enjoyed sharing sports with Tony, especially, and then with Pam and Marc, with football being a favorite. She loved sitting on her quiet porch in Berlin with Tony or guests.
After many happy years in Berlin together, illness forced Tony and Carolyn to relocate to Bow, N.H., in 2015.
Carolyn independently lived in Bow, after Tony died, until her own death, making new friends in her lovely neighborhood.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Pamela Urban-Morin (spouse Marc Morin), sisters Joan Morency of La Habra, Calif., Nancy Thome of Rockville, Md., several nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law Rudy Urban.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, Tony’s parents: Edward and Mary Urban, her sister Lois O’Leary, brother Leon Dubey, and husband Tony Urban.
At Carolyn’s request, there will be no calling hours. Carolyn will be interned “back home” in Berlin next to Tony in a private service. Anyone who wishes may consider a donation in Carolyn’s memory to: Granite VNA of Concord; 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 (attn: Home Care program) or The Friends Program of Concord; 130 Pembroke Road, Suite 200, Concord, NH 03301 (attn: Senior volunteer driver program).
The family of Carolyn wishes to thank the professionals Elliott Hospital for their care in the emergency department, the CICU and the ICU, as well as at Coureville of Manchester rehabilitation facility, and Dr. Resnick at Concord Orthopaedics, P.A.
The Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin, N.H., is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net and to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn through the floral store.
