Obituary Carmen Rita Bouchard

Carmen Rita Bouchard, 95, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on April 21, 2022.
She was born in St. Isidore, Quebec, Canada, on June 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Philemon and Marianne (Roy) Gagnon.
Carmen lived in Berlin ever since her 20s and worked in housekeeping for James River Corp and in the towel room in Cascade for Brown Co. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and formerly served as a Eucharistic Minister, and a was a former member of the Ladies of St. Anne. She loved quilting and knitting, and was a member of the knitting group in Randolph and the Berlin Quilters Guild.
She loved gardening and canning her favorite recipes. She was famous for her raspberry pies. Her greatest joy was giving the things that she had cooked or made to others. She also loved spending time at her camp at Umbagog Lake.
She was the last remaining of her family of 10 children.
The family includes her children Clement Bouchard and wife Shirley of Pembroke, N.H., Jackie St. Onge and husband Claude of Milan, N.H., Colette Dudka and husband Stanley of Bedford, N.H., Rachel Rodrick and husband John of Newbury, N.H., and Denis Bouchard of Berlin; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Donald Bouchard and daughter Monique Bouchard; as well as her two sisters and seven brothers, all from Canada.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish in Berlin. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass on April 27 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Donations in Carmen’s memory may be made to Gateway Community Services, Adult Day Service Program, 144 Canal St., Nashua, NH 03064. For online condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
