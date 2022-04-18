Obituary Brent A. Rydin

Brent A. Rydin, 35, of Natick, Mass., and formerly of Avon, Conn., died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a tragic fire.
He was the beloved husband of Julia (Harty) Rydin and son of Craig and Linda (Labnon) Rydin of Avon.
Born in Arlington Heights, Ill., Brent grew up primarily in Connecticut, living in Trumbull before moving to Avon. A playful and precocious child, he graduated from the Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, Conn., where he competed in tennis and swimming. At KO he readily began friendships that lasted throughout his lamentably short life.
Brent was a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where his stage triumph was the title role in "Macbeth." A remarkably gifted writer and a passionate reader, Brent was nearing completion of a master’s degree in creative writing from Emerson College with a goal of teaching creative writing in addition to his own novelistic projects.
He connected easily with just about everyone on just about every topic and was eager to share his seemingly limitless knowledge.
Introduced to Martha’s Vineyard in early childhood, Brent spent every happy summer of his life there and served as a counselor at Camp Jabberwocky, the oldest summer camp in America for people with disabilities.
Julia quickly introduced him to Ocean City, N.J., where the beach-and-boardwalk life delighted him and his notorious sweet tooth was easily satisfied.
Christmases with relatives in the White Mountains were special family time and allowed Brent to develop strong ties to grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins there.
Brent enjoyed being outdoors and especially loved the Berkshires where he and Julia lived and formed the love of their lives. They were married on Feb. 26 of this year.
The word “tragic” barely describes his unexpected, painful and premature loss. Blessed with a smile that lit up any room and a contagious laugh, Brent was gentle, patient and unconditionally kind, with a gift for ensuring those close to him always felt his loyalty, love and support. The writer in Brent listened very carefully, taking in not just what people said, but why and how they said it. His ambition was not just to be a great writer, but to be a great person.
Besides his wife and parents, Brent is survived by his grandmother, Lorraine Rydin of Berlin, N.H., and godparents, Holly and Ed Rene of Rochester, N.H. In addition, he leaves uncles and aunts Randy and Kim Labnon, Scott and Paula Labnon, Lori and Mike Morin, Gary and Kathy Rydin, and John and Linda D. Rydin along with 15 cousins.
Brent was also loved deeply by his parents-in-law, Cate and Stephen Harty, their daughters Caroline, Lily and Alice, and the extended Harty family. A devoted pet dad, he would want his beloved Juno and Kalina mentioned as well.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of Saint Ann in Avon, Conn. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery, Great Barrington, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brent’s memory may be made to Motley Mutts Rescue or The Aquinnah Cultural Center on the Vineyard. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center in Avon is caring for the arrangements. To leave condolences online, or for directions, go to carmonfuneralhome.com
