Obituary: Bradley Christopher

Our hearts are broken to have to announce that on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, Bradley Christopher, the beloved son of Ryan and Valerie Christopher passed away at the age of 24.
Bradley was born on Feb. 20, 1997. He attended the Gorham School System.
He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Valerie Christopher, and his sister, Shanda Christopher. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother, several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He joins his maternal grandfather who also recently passed.
Brad had a passion for music and surrounded himself with albums of all music genres. He was an avid reader and took pride in his collection of books. He also wrote passionately, the most profound words.
As I sit and try to write this the words will not come to describe his kind and compassionate heart. How deeply he loved and how deeply he is loved.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.