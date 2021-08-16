Obituary: Annette H. (LaBerge) Kilbride

On Aug. 12, 2021, Annette H. (LaBerge) Kilbride, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 95 at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin, N.H.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1925, in Bowdoin, Maine, to Alphonse Dominic LaBerge and Eleanore Marie (Dion). She was one of 12 children.
During the Great Depression they moved to the 13 Mile Woods in Cambridge, N.H. She attended Errol schools and graduated from the eighth grade.
She married Dennis J. Kilbride in May of 1947.
She worked for the Converse Shoe Company in Berlin for over 15 years. She was a member of the VFW Auxillary. She also enjoyed participating in activities in Errol and Milan.
Annette loved to fish and hunt in the Androscoggin River area. She could be seen fly fishing on nearly every stream, pond, lake and river in Coös County, N.H. and Oxford County, Maine. She was an avid hiker and hiked up all 4,000-foot mountains in the White Mountains with her sisters. On her 75th birthday, she climbed Mount Washington in the pouring rain. After retirement she and her five sisters planned a special yearly adventure outing together. They explored the Allagash and different parts of New England.
She is survived by her five children: James Kilbride, Steven Kilbride, Michael Kilbride, Arlene Kilbride and Cynthia Kilbride Vaillancourt; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters: Muriel Turmel, Connie John and Laurie Beaudoin; and a brother Roger LaBerge.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Laurier LaBerge, Leonel LaBerge, Roland LaBerge, Raymond LaBerge, Medora Snigger, Anita Comeau and Norman Jeffrey LaBerge.
The family would like to thank the St. Vincent de Paul staff for their loving care. By her request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Town of Errol Welfare Fund. Arrangements are in the care of the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
