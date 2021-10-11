Obituary: Anne Marie Rose Nadeau

Anne Marie Rose Nadeau, 62, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 6, 1958, the daughter of Archie and Anita (Lamontagne) Primeau. Anne was a lifelong resident of Berlin and a graduate of Berlin High School. For many years Anne worked in the cafeteria for Berlin Public Schools. She enjoyed ceramics, bowling, motorcycling in her younger years, and “glamping” at Rogers Campground in Lancaster. She also enjoyed cooking and hosting party’s and get-togethers for family and friends.
She is survived by her son Chris Nadeau and girlfriend Amanda Camire of Pembroke, N.H.; her father Archie Primeau of Berlin; siblings and step-siblings: Patty Hinkson of Alabama, Mikey Primeau of Concord, N.H., Gloria Schultz of Brunswick, Maine, Paul Grenier of Berlin and Diane Grenier; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Ron Nadeau, mother Anita Primeau, her daughter Jessica (Nadeau) Moore as well as her beloved K9 companions Tasha and Dottie.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16th at noon at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin with interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.