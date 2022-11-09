Aldea (Labbe) Finnegan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 16, 2022. She was a seasonal resident of Gorham, N.H. and Safety Harbor, Fla. She joins her beloved husband, Arthur, who died in February 2022.
Born and raised in Berlin, N.H., she was the last of the Labbe siblings, Camille, Hazel, Edwin, Therese and Rita.
She will be fondly remembered for her love of cooking, teaching other women crafts, and word-find games. Always the life of the party, everyone enjoyed her antics, costumes, and sense of humor. In her younger days she was a jitterbug and snowshoe racing champion and played the spoons at parties.
Later, her most loved accomplishment was becoming a certified clown. She used her clown talents to brighten the day for nursing home residents.
She leaves behind her two children from a previous marriage, Patricia Duclos-Miller and Wayne Miller of Farmington, Conn.; Gerard Duclos and Ginger of Portland, Conn.; as well as four grandsons, Matthew (Una) and Nathan Miller (Christine), Spencer, and Dylan Duclos and four Miller great-grandchildren, Kalea, Makena, Wesley and Alexandria. In addition, many nieces and nephews on the Duclos and Labbe sides that always looked forward to being around her.
She was blessed to gain stepchildren (Arthur, John, Patty, Tom, Kit, Thomas, Ed) and step-grandchildren (Whitney, Katie) when she married Arthur in 1984. They welcomed her to their family with open arms.
A funeral service will be on Dec. 10 at Our Lady of Victory in West Haven, Conn.
