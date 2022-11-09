Aldea (Labbe) Finnegan

Aldea (Labbe) Finnegan passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 16, 2022. She was a seasonal resident of Gorham, N.H. and Safety Harbor, Fla. She joins her beloved husband, Arthur, who died in February 2022.  

Born and raised in Berlin, N.H., she was the last of the Labbe siblings, Camille, Hazel, Edwin, Therese and Rita.  

