LACONIA — Anita (Hachez) Aubut, 76, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Anita was born Oct. 30, 1945, in Metz, France, to Leon and Lucie (Albert) Hachez. As a child she moved to Berlin, N.H., where she attended school, married and raised her beautiful family.
Anita worked most of her profession in childcare, loved ceramics, camping, swimming, dancing, cooking, Hallmark movies, Hallmark movies and more Hallmark movies … but most of all she loved her friends and family.
Anita is survived by her husband of 56 years Robert Aubut, daughter Michelle and her husband Jason Manchenton of Stoneham, Mass.; daughter Jodie and her husband Peter Robichaud of Henniker, N.H.; son Eric Aubut and his partner Denise Belanger of Farmington, N.H.; sister Henriette and James Brooks, Etowah, N.C., brother Roger and Kathy Hachez, Pelham, N.H.; sister-in-law Louise Hachez, Bow, N.H., and five grandchildren; Jeffrey, Alyssa, Samantha, Joshua, and Abigail, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. They will all miss her feisty spirit.
She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Jacques Hachez.
A small service will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Anita's name to the ovarian cancer center of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
