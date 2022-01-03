White Mountains Community College will host the History of the Nansen Ski Jump event.

BERLIN -- Leading up to the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the first Winter Carnival in the Berlin area featuring the first competitive ski jumping event in nearly 40 years, Scott Halvorson and Shawn Costello of the Friends of the Nansen Ski Jump will share their knowledge of the past, present, and future of the Big Nansen Ski Jump. This talk, on Wednesday, Jan. 12th at 6 p.m., will include progress on the Big Nansen restoration project, complete with the introduction of the Junior Nansen Ski Jump.
This program is a free Zoom event, and all are welcome. Preregistration is required at wmcc.edu/fortier-library/ (click the “Register for WMCC Library events here” button). Please call the White Mountains Community College Fortier Library with questions at (603) 342-3087.
