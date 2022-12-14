BERLIN — Five members of the New Hampshire National Guard landed at the Berlin Municipal Airport Tuesday morning in a Blackhawk helicopter during Operation Santa. Operation Santa is the day that the New Hampshire National Guard distributes toys and gifts to New Hampshire Health and Human Services offices throughout the state.

The guardsmen, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Stone, Sgt. Avery Monroe, Captain Iain Hamilton, CW4 Braden Hunter, and staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, flew into Berlin in a gift-packed Blackhawk helicopter. Usually, Operation Santa deliveries are done by truck but this year the items were flown into Berlin instead of being driven from Concord.

