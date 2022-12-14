Operation Santa gift team, from left,Priscilla Leveille, Berlin Municipal Airport manager Marcel Leveille, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Stone, Sgt. Avery Monroe, Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, NH Department of Health and Human Services clerk Tammy Martel, DHHS supervisor Katelyn Losier, CW4 Braden Hunter, Catp. Iain Hamilton and airport manager Robert Gagnon stand in front of an empty Blackhawk helicopter Tuesday morning.
Capt. Iain Hamilton carries Christmas packages at the Berlin Municipal Airport on Tuesday morning as part of Operation Santa. (PAUL R. ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Sgt. Avery Monroe, left, hands off a Christmas package to Priscilla Leveille during Operation Santa. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Sgt. Avery Monroe hands a gift to Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier during Operation Santa on Tuesday morning at the Berlin Municipal Airport. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
BERLIN — Five members of the New Hampshire National Guard landed at the Berlin Municipal Airport Tuesday morning in a Blackhawk helicopter during Operation Santa. Operation Santa is the day that the New Hampshire National Guard distributes toys and gifts to New Hampshire Health and Human Services offices throughout the state.
The guardsmen, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Stone, Sgt. Avery Monroe, Captain Iain Hamilton, CW4 Braden Hunter, and staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, flew into Berlin in a gift-packed Blackhawk helicopter. Usually, Operation Santa deliveries are done by truck but this year the items were flown into Berlin instead of being driven from Concord.
Operation Santa begins in the summer when lists of children receiving state assistance are made. Then, the list of names is given to the program sponsors usually members of the Service Employees International Union No. 1984. The detail of the child’s wants and needs are given to the sponsor who purchases the gifts for each individual child. Children’s ages vary from newborns to 18-year-olds.
Katelyn Losier, a family services specialist with DHHS, said, “Over 3,000 gifts are being distributed statewide today.”
The helicopter was greeted at the airport by its manager, Marcel Leveille, Priscilla Leveille, Losier, DHHS clerk Tammy Martel and Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier. The greeters drove their cars and trucks onto the tarmac to unload the helicopter and then the gifts were driven down to the Health and Human Services building at 650 Main St. in Berlin. Once there, DHHS employees formed a line to empty the vehicles and bring the gifts into the office. Each child’s gift will be given to them directly by their caseworkers.
Operation Santa Claus is a program run by the New Hampshire State Employees’ Association, SEUI Local 1984. This year marks the 62nd year the program has been sponsored and administered. This program ensures gifts are provided to over 3,000 New Hampshire children in need. Employees from the state's Department of Health and Human Services identify children in need for this program.
The program is always looking for more sponsors. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the next holiday season, email seaosc@seiu1984.org or find more information on the web at operationsantanh.org.
